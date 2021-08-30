Former finance minister Lou Jiwei has spoken out against the controversial “996” work culture in China. Photo: Simon Song
China’s Lou Jiwei decries ‘996’ culture of overwork and says ambitious green targets risk economic ‘dangers’
- Outspoken former finance minister Lou says forcing employees to work excessive overtime not only violates labour law, it also destroys work-life balance and reduces available jobs
- Comments pre-empted a ruling by the Supreme People’s Court that the controversial and highly demanding schedules commonly seen at internet and tech giants are illegal
Topic | China jobs
Former finance minister Lou Jiwei has spoken out against the controversial “996” work culture in China. Photo: Simon Song