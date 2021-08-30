Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
China air cargo disruptions advance ‘super peak’ as prices soar after Shanghai freight terminal closure
- Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, forcing authorities to suspend cargo aircraft operations
- Goods shipping in China had already been disrupted by the partial closure of a terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port for two weeks earlier this month
Topic | Transport and logistics
