Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport last week. Photo: EPA-EFE Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Economy /  China Economy

China air cargo disruptions advance ‘super peak’ as prices soar after Shanghai freight terminal closure

  • Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, forcing authorities to suspend cargo aircraft operations
  • Goods shipping in China had already been disrupted by the partial closure of a terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port for two weeks earlier this month

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 6:15pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport last week. Photo: EPA-EFE Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Seven coronavirus cases were detected at Shanghai Pudong International Airport last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE