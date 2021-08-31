Conveyor belts transport iron ore at the Fortescue Solomon mine in Western Australia. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia trade: iron ore miner Fortescue set earnings, shipment records in past financial year
- Since prices hit an all-time high of more than US$230 a tonne in May, prices for the steelmaking ingredient have fallen with Chinese authorities curbing output
- Beijing blocked several goods amid its protracted geopolitical conflict with Canberra, but iron ore shipments are still welcomed with open arms
Topic | China-Australia relations
