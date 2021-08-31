Conveyor belts transport iron ore at the Fortescue Solomon mine in Western Australia. Photo: Reuters Conveyor belts transport iron ore at the Fortescue Solomon mine in Western Australia. Photo: Reuters
Conveyor belts transport iron ore at the Fortescue Solomon mine in Western Australia. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia trade: iron ore miner Fortescue set earnings, shipment records in past financial year

  • Since prices hit an all-time high of more than US$230 a tonne in May, prices for the steelmaking ingredient have fallen with Chinese authorities curbing output
  • Beijing blocked several goods amid its protracted geopolitical conflict with Canberra, but iron ore shipments are still welcomed with open arms

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:25am, 31 Aug, 2021

