China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.1 in August, from 53.3 in July. Photo: AFP
China’s economic recovery woes increase as services sector activity contracts
- China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – fell to 47.5 in August
- The official manufacturing PMI – a survey of sentiment among factory owners – fell to 50.1 in August, from 53.3 in July
