Prices of dry-freight shipping containers have doubled over the past year to reach historic highs, according to a Drewry report. Photo: Reuters
China’s shipping-container costs hit all-time highs, and shortage will further push up prices in coming months
- Prices of shipping containers have more than doubled in the past year, and container freight rates are up 351 per cent year on year, according to Drewry maritime consultancy
- But with container manufacturers rushing to meet demand – and making hefty profits – industry insiders warn of a supply glut once the pandemic is over
Topic | Transport and logistics
