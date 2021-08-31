Prices of dry-freight shipping containers have doubled over the past year to reach historic highs, according to a Drewry report. Photo: Reuters Prices of dry-freight shipping containers have doubled over the past year to reach historic highs, according to a Drewry report. Photo: Reuters
Prices of dry-freight shipping containers have doubled over the past year to reach historic highs, according to a Drewry report. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s shipping-container costs hit all-time highs, and shortage will further push up prices in coming months

  • Prices of shipping containers have more than doubled in the past year, and container freight rates are up 351 per cent year on year, according to Drewry maritime consultancy
  • But with container manufacturers rushing to meet demand – and making hefty profits – industry insiders warn of a supply glut once the pandemic is over

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 5:37pm, 31 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prices of dry-freight shipping containers have doubled over the past year to reach historic highs, according to a Drewry report. Photo: Reuters Prices of dry-freight shipping containers have doubled over the past year to reach historic highs, according to a Drewry report. Photo: Reuters
Prices of dry-freight shipping containers have doubled over the past year to reach historic highs, according to a Drewry report. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE