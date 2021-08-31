There is an emerging consensus among analysts who believe that the peak of China’s post-coronavirus economic momentum is already behind it. Photo: AFP
Why is China’s economic outlook raising alarms after August’s non-manufacturing PMI plunge?
- Chinese authorities blame weak economic sentiment on Delta outbreaks and floods, but analysts say there’s more to the picture
- China’s official composite purchasing managers’ index fell to the lowest point since coronavirus lockdowns began in February 2020 – marking a rare dip into the contraction range
Topic | China's economic recovery
