There is an emerging consensus among analysts who believe that the peak of China’s post-coronavirus economic momentum is already behind it. Photo: AFP
Why is China’s economic outlook raising alarms after August’s non-manufacturing PMI plunge?

  • Chinese authorities blame weak economic sentiment on Delta outbreaks and floods, but analysts say there’s more to the picture
  • China’s official composite purchasing managers’ index fell to the lowest point since coronavirus lockdowns began in February 2020 – marking a rare dip into the contraction range

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:24pm, 31 Aug, 2021

