Huaxia Bank this week became the latest Chinese commercial lender to suspend its personal foreign exchange trading business amid expectations of greater geopolitical tensions and currency volatility. Photo: Reuters
Huaxia joins Chinese banks halting forex services amid currency volatility concerns, but move leaves customers anxious
- Tightening of services comes months after Huaxia was fined US$15.2 million for not properly warning clients about the potential risks of investment products
- Analysts point to regulator concerns over yuan volatility, as ‘significant investor losses could potentially become a source of social instability’
Topic | Banking & Finance
Huaxia Bank this week became the latest Chinese commercial lender to suspend its personal foreign exchange trading business amid expectations of greater geopolitical tensions and currency volatility. Photo: Reuters