Huaxia Bank this week became the latest Chinese commercial lender to suspend its personal foreign exchange trading business amid expectations of greater geopolitical tensions and currency volatility. Photo: Reuters Huaxia Bank this week became the latest Chinese commercial lender to suspend its personal foreign exchange trading business amid expectations of greater geopolitical tensions and currency volatility. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Huaxia joins Chinese banks halting forex services amid currency volatility concerns, but move leaves customers anxious

  • Tightening of services comes months after Huaxia was fined US$15.2 million for not properly warning clients about the potential risks of investment products
  • Analysts point to regulator concerns over yuan volatility, as ‘significant investor losses could potentially become a source of social instability’

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Karen Yeung
Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Sep, 2021

