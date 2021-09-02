China’s population continued to grow last year, up from 1.4 billion a year earlier, but mothers gave birth to just 12 million babies, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18 per cent decline year on year. Photo: AP
China facing demographic, inflation risks ‘Japan never faced’, Beijing urged to act to avoid ‘big surprise’
- China’s once-in-a-decade census released earlier this year highlighted the challenges ahead for a rapidly ageing population
- Manoj Pradhan’s book, The Great Demographic Reversal: Ageing Society, Waning Inequality, and an Inflation Revival, has caught the eye of Beijing policymakers
Topic | China's population
China’s population continued to grow last year, up from 1.4 billion a year earlier, but mothers gave birth to just 12 million babies, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18 per cent decline year on year. Photo: AP