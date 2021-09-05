China’s Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) holds regular press conferences. Photo: Xinhua China’s Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) holds regular press conferences. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Ministry of Commerce: what is Mofcom and what is it responsible for?

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) was established in March 2003 and is responsible for trade negotiations and the relationship with the World Trade Organization (WTO)
  • As a cabinet-level executive agency under the State Council, Mofcom has 29 departments overseen by minister Wang Wentao

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Sep, 2021

