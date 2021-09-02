China’s digital yuan is one of the most advanced CBDC initiatives in the world with a total of 70.75 million transactions carried out covering around 34.5 billion yuan (US$5.3 billion). Photo: Bloomberg
Australia, Malaysia Singapore join forces to test digital currencies ‘blueprint’ but US remains ‘sceptical’
- The Bank for International Settlements’ project will look at allowing institutions to transact in the digital currencies (CBDCs) issued by the other central banks
- China, Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates are working on a separate project to study the feasibility of using CBDCs for cross-border payments
Topic | Digital currencies
