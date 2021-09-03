Tang Little Kyoto is located in the city of Dalian in northeast China. Photo: Weibo
China shuts Japanese-themed complex after just 2 weeks over online backlash, ‘sensitive’ date concerns
- The Tang Little Kyoto project, which is located in Dalian’s Jinpu New Area, was opened two weeks ago and had proved popular with domestic tourists
- In October 2020, the local government in Guangdong closed a similar project as it needed to be ‘corrected and renamed’
