Tang Little Kyoto is located in the city of Dalian in northeast China. Photo: Weibo Tang Little Kyoto is located in the city of Dalian in northeast China. Photo: Weibo
Tang Little Kyoto is located in the city of Dalian in northeast China. Photo: Weibo
Economy /  China Economy

China shuts Japanese-themed complex after just 2 weeks over online backlash, ‘sensitive’ date concerns

  • The Tang Little Kyoto project, which is located in Dalian’s Jinpu New Area, was opened two weeks ago and had proved popular with domestic tourists
  • In October 2020, the local government in Guangdong closed a similar project as it needed to be ‘corrected and renamed’

Topic |   China-Japan relations
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tang Little Kyoto is located in the city of Dalian in northeast China. Photo: Weibo Tang Little Kyoto is located in the city of Dalian in northeast China. Photo: Weibo
Tang Little Kyoto is located in the city of Dalian in northeast China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE