China’s small businesses have seen their revenues recover very slowly and are particularly susceptible to rising production costs and bad debt. Photo: Bloomberg
China vows ‘protection’ of small businesses, with US$46 billion worth of new loans on tap
- China is again granting financial institutions billions in cheap capital to be loaned out – a strategy employed last year when 1.8 trillion yuan worth of such ‘relending funds’ were offered
- Move is in line with Beijing’s ‘cross-cyclical’ economic policy offering support for essential parts of the economy rather than massive stimulus
