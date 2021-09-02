Xi Jinping said China could help the global economic recovery. Photo: Xinhua
China to set up third stock exchange in Beijing as Xi Jinping promises to set up more digital trade zones
- Chinese President tells International Fair for Trade in Services that boosting the country’s service sector can help the post-Covid global recovery
- Recent moves by Beijing such as a tech crackdown and anti-sanctions law have hit investor confidence but Xi says country ‘wants to work with all sides’
