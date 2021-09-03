Bloomberg data showed that Chinese suppliers flooded the US solar market with panels at the end of 2017 as customers sought to avoid paying a 30 per cent import tariff. Photo: Reuters Bloomberg data showed that Chinese suppliers flooded the US solar market with panels at the end of 2017 as customers sought to avoid paying a 30 per cent import tariff. Photo: Reuters
Bloomberg data showed that Chinese suppliers flooded the US solar market with panels at the end of 2017 as customers sought to avoid paying a 30 per cent import tariff. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s ‘baseless’ challenge to US solar panel tariffs rejected by WTO

  • Then-president Donald Trump announced four years of import caps and tariffs in January 2018
  • But China did not establish the safeguards were inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules

Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:58am, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bloomberg data showed that Chinese suppliers flooded the US solar market with panels at the end of 2017 as customers sought to avoid paying a 30 per cent import tariff. Photo: Reuters Bloomberg data showed that Chinese suppliers flooded the US solar market with panels at the end of 2017 as customers sought to avoid paying a 30 per cent import tariff. Photo: Reuters
Bloomberg data showed that Chinese suppliers flooded the US solar market with panels at the end of 2017 as customers sought to avoid paying a 30 per cent import tariff. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE