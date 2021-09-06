The contribution of manufacturing to China’s gross domestic product has been declining over the past four years from over 30 per cent down to 27.7 per cent in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
What will form the ‘foundation’ as China moves towards overtaking the US to become the world’s biggest economy?
- Forecasts from Bloomberg Economics suggest China could grab the top spot – held by the United States for well over a century – as soon as 2031
- China’s 14th five-year-plan places a focus on manufacturing as Beijing pivots away from relying on property and infrastructure spending to grow its economy
Topic | US-China tech war
