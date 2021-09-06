The contribution of manufacturing to China’s gross domestic product has been declining over the past four years from over 30 per cent down to 27.7 per cent in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg The contribution of manufacturing to China’s gross domestic product has been declining over the past four years from over 30 per cent down to 27.7 per cent in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
The contribution of manufacturing to China’s gross domestic product has been declining over the past four years from over 30 per cent down to 27.7 per cent in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

What will form the ‘foundation’ as China moves towards overtaking the US to become the world’s biggest economy?

  • Forecasts from Bloomberg Economics suggest China could grab the top spot – held by the United States for well over a century – as soon as 2031
  • China’s 14th five-year-plan places a focus on manufacturing as Beijing pivots away from relying on property and infrastructure spending to grow its economy

Topic |   US-China tech war
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 12:00am, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The contribution of manufacturing to China’s gross domestic product has been declining over the past four years from over 30 per cent down to 27.7 per cent in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg The contribution of manufacturing to China’s gross domestic product has been declining over the past four years from over 30 per cent down to 27.7 per cent in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
The contribution of manufacturing to China’s gross domestic product has been declining over the past four years from over 30 per cent down to 27.7 per cent in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE