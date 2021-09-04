The CR929 has been in the works since the collaboration between China’s Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) in 2018. Photo: Dickson Lee
China to step up aviation self-reliance by 2025 amid US tensions, Shanghai to manufacture key engine parts
- Shanghai is already home to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), which makes the home-grown narrow-bodied C919 passenger jet
- Lingang New Area, which is already home to Tesla’s Gigafactory 3, will develop ‘key links in the supply chain’ as China seeks to become more self-reliant
