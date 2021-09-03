Local governments in China have long been suspected of fabricating economic figures, with the common perception among local officials is that their career prospects are still closely related to the performance of respective economies. Photo: EPA-EFE
China anti-corruption probe finds local governments are still ‘fabricating’ economic data
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) conducted two rounds of inspections over the last two years, covering 19 of mainland China’s 31 provincial jurisdictions
- It also included nine departments within the State Council, and found evidence of fraud in various cities across the country
