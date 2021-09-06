As the US contemplates tapering its massive asset buying programme, investors will now be enticed to pull their capital out of Chinese markets and invest in the US. Photo: Bloomberg
China warns of ‘malicious’ capital outflows as financial markets brace for US tapering
- Chinese financial authorities are warning of hot money flows out of the country on expectations the Federal Reserve will begin tapering soon
- Deputy chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission says foreign institutions must be prevented from risky relocations of capital
Topic | China economy
