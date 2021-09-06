In the central government’s regulations on “reducing the burdens on students”, Beijing made it clear that children in Grades 1 and 2 should have no homework, while those in Grades 3-6 must be able to complete their homework in half an hour. After school, kids should engage in “house cleaning, sports, reading and cultural activities”. These points are among those covered in the regulation’s 30 articles.

China’s powerful ministries are now rushing to issue new rules and notices, trying to create for young people a “clean” online world where information deemed harmful – such as gossip about the private lifestyles of celebrities – is kept to a minimum.

The end game of this “nanny state” push, it seems, is to make sure China’s future generations are not hindered by the pursuit of “vulgar” pleasures, nor divided by different social status or confused by foreign influences.

The unspoken worry here is that China has too few children to be the nation’s future workers or soldiers, that they are too divided by wealth and education, and that they are not on the same page to pursue the shared goal of national rejuvenation.

But the cost of implementing a nanny state will be huge in a country as vast as China. In a nationwide view, it is probably right that half of 15-year-olds should attend a vocational training school instead of high school to prepare for university entrance exams. But few parents in Beijing and Shanghai will be content sending their kids to vocational schools to prepare for blue-collar jobs.