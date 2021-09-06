Vice-Premier Liu He has tried to reassure the private sector of its critical place in China’s economy, despite recent regulatory pressure. Photo: AP Vice-Premier Liu He has tried to reassure the private sector of its critical place in China’s economy, despite recent regulatory pressure. Photo: AP
Vice-Premier Liu He has tried to reassure the private sector of its critical place in China’s economy, despite recent regulatory pressure. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Xi Jinping, Liu He move to reassure private sector as Beijing’s Big Tech crackdown rattles entrepreneurs

  • President Xi Jinping and his top economic adviser, Vice-Premier Liu He, have sent strong messages of support to the private sector
  • Comments come as Beijing tightens oversight on industries ranging from private tutoring and Big Tech to celebrity culture

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 7:41pm, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vice-Premier Liu He has tried to reassure the private sector of its critical place in China’s economy, despite recent regulatory pressure. Photo: AP Vice-Premier Liu He has tried to reassure the private sector of its critical place in China’s economy, despite recent regulatory pressure. Photo: AP
Vice-Premier Liu He has tried to reassure the private sector of its critical place in China’s economy, despite recent regulatory pressure. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE