Australian coal that used to go to China has been mostly redirected to other countries since China’s unofficial ban took effect, according to Australia’s treasury secretary. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: as demand for coal surges, how long can Beijing keep banning Australian supply?
- In recent weeks, dozens of open-pit mines in Inner Mongolia have renewed land approvals, looking to mine coal from previously restricted land to meet demand
- Australian treasurer says most coal exports that used to go to China have been redirected elsewhere
Topic | China-Australia relations
