China’s August trade surprises as imports and exports defy analysts’ expectations

  • China’s exports grew by 25.6 per cent in August compared with a year earlier, up from 19.3 per cent growth in July
  • China’s imports grew by 33.1 per cent last month, year on year, up from 28.1 per cent growth in the previous month

Topic |   China trade
Orange Wang

Updated: 12:43pm, 7 Sep, 2021

China’s exports grew by 25.6 per cent in August compared with a year earlier, while imports grew by 33.1 per cent last month, year on year. Photo: Xinhua
