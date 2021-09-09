China’s travel market is showing signs of recovery ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Covid-hit travel market shows signs of recovery as Mid-Autumn Festival bookings surge
- Interprovincial tour bookings for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday have surged over the past two weeks, according to Trip.com
- But most travellers will be shunning long-distance trips for holidays closer to home, as the threat of Covid-related cancellations still lingers
Topic | China travel
