The rankings are based on historical data for 2015-19 and forecasts from The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) for 2020-24. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba’s hometown named China’s city with most economic potential, but who else tops the list?
- Hangzhou tops the emerging city rankings produced by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) ahead of Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai
- Ningbo, Hefei and Suzhou also make the top 10 alongside Zhuhai, Beijing and Nanjing
Topic | China economy
