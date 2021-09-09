Mongolia has replaced Australia to become China’s largest source of imported coking coal since the second half of last year. Photo: AP
China eyes more coal imports from Mongolia as supply shortage bites
- At a meeting on Tuesday, China requested more coal from Mongolia to help offset an ongoing supply shortage
- Mongolia has replaced Australia as China’s largest source of imported coking coal since the second half of last year
