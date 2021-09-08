About 650 jobs will be lost when Japan’s Toshiba closes its facility in Dalian, China, this month. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan’s Toshiba closing Chinese facility once considered ‘pearl of the Dalian Development Area’
- Three decades after being brought to Liaoning province by now-disgraced former politician Bo Xilai, the Japanese electronic giant is calling it quits in Dalian
- Industry experts point to a broader exodus of foreign firms looking to diversify their supply chains away from China
Topic | China-Japan relations
