China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with a 1 per cent rise in July. Photo: Xinhua China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with a 1 per cent rise in July. Photo: Xinhua
China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with a 1 per cent rise in July. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s commodity prices push factory-gate inflation to rise at fastest pace in 13 years

  • China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.5 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with 9 per cent in July
  • The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with a 1 per cent rise in July

Topic |   China inflation
Andrew MullenOrange Wang
Andrew Mullen and Orange Wang

Updated: 10:26am, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with a 1 per cent rise in July. Photo: Xinhua China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with a 1 per cent rise in July. Photo: Xinhua
China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with a 1 per cent rise in July. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE