China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with a 1 per cent rise in July. Photo: Xinhua
China’s commodity prices push factory-gate inflation to rise at fastest pace in 13 years
- China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.5 per cent in August from a year earlier, compared with 9 per cent in July
Topic | China inflation
