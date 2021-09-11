A poor migrant family eats dinner at their makeshift shelter next to a construction site in China’s Zhejiang province, where authorities in July launched a pilot programme designed to achieve common prosperity by 2025. Photo: Reuters A poor migrant family eats dinner at their makeshift shelter next to a construction site in China’s Zhejiang province, where authorities in July launched a pilot programme designed to achieve common prosperity by 2025. Photo: Reuters
A poor migrant family eats dinner at their makeshift shelter next to a construction site in China’s Zhejiang province, where authorities in July launched a pilot programme designed to achieve common prosperity by 2025. Photo: Reuters
Common prosperity in China: rich or poor, people have questions about Beijing’s attempt to spread the wealth

  • From rural farmers to the corporate elite, China’s new economic plan aims to touch the lives of 1.4 billion people
  • Albeit at opposite ends of the economic spectrum, with vastly different hopes for how the strategy will pan out, the haves and have-nots are asking surprisingly similar questions

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 10:15am, 11 Sep, 2021

