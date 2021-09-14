China’s first C919 aircraft bound for China Eastern Airlines to enter final assembly
- The Chinese government formed the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) in 2008 to design and build the single-aisle C919
China’s first C919 narrow-body aircraft to be delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines is about to enter final assembly, China’s aviation regulator said on Monday, with delivery due before the end of the year.
The C919 programme’s certification board met in Shanghai on Friday and reviewed COMAC reports on batch production of the aircraft, the Eastern Region Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its social media account.
COMAC hopes to obtain a type certificate, which certifies the model as airworthy, by the end of the year.
The board also approved proposals to adjust the current plans for obtaining the aircraft’s production certificate, which is required for mass production, the regulator said, without giving further details.