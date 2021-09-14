China’s first C919 narrow-body aircraft to be delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines is about to enter final assembly, China’s aviation regulator said on Monday, with delivery due before the end of the year.

The C919, being built by state-owned planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), will mark a milestone in a decade-long programme to rival aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing.

The C919 programme’s certification board met in Shanghai on Friday and reviewed COMAC reports on batch production of the aircraft, the Eastern Region Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its social media account.