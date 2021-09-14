Across Fujian province, 60 new infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 135. Photo: AFP Across Fujian province, 60 new infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 135. Photo: AFP
Across Fujian province, 60 new infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 135. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring Fujian province force Canton Fair to be cut to just 5 days

  • The biannual Canton Fair, which has been held since 1957, will resume in person activities from October 15, but will now only last five days
  • Across Fujian province, 60 new infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 135

He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:28pm, 14 Sep, 2021

