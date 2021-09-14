Across Fujian province, 60 new infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 135. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus outbreak in neighbouring Fujian province force Canton Fair to be cut to just 5 days
- The biannual Canton Fair, which has been held since 1957, will resume in person activities from October 15, but will now only last five days
- Across Fujian province, 60 new infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 135
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Across Fujian province, 60 new infections were reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 135. Photo: AFP