China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port (above) and Shanghai Port both resumed some operations after Typhoon Chanthu was downgraded on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s busiest container-shipping ports in Shanghai, Ningbo begin to reopen after Typhoon Chanthu
- Both ports started handling laden containers on Tuesday after a brief shutdown, but analysts warn that even mild disruptions weigh heavy on the global supply chain
- Before the storm, Ningbo’s busy Meishan terminal had resumed operations for just 18 days following a two-week lockdown due to a single coronavirus infection
Topic | Transport and logistics
