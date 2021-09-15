Industrial production rose by 5.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, after a 6.4 per cent rise in July. Photo: AFP
breaking | China’s retail sales growth plunged in August, impeding economic recovery
- Retail sales and industrial production rose by 2.5 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively, in August from a year earlier
- Fixed-asset investment grew by 8.9 per cent in the January-August period, while the surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.1 per cent in August, unchanged from July
Topic | China's economic recovery
