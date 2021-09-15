Industrial production rose by 5.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, after a 6.4 per cent rise in July. Photo: AFP Industrial production rose by 5.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, after a 6.4 per cent rise in July. Photo: AFP
Industrial production rose by 5.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, after a 6.4 per cent rise in July. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

breaking | China’s retail sales growth plunged in August, impeding economic recovery

  • Retail sales and industrial production rose by 2.5 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively, in August from a year earlier
  • Fixed-asset investment grew by 8.9 per cent in the January-August period, while the surveyed jobless rate stood at 5.1 per cent in August, unchanged from July

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 10:26am, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Industrial production rose by 5.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, after a 6.4 per cent rise in July. Photo: AFP Industrial production rose by 5.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, after a 6.4 per cent rise in July. Photo: AFP
Industrial production rose by 5.3 per cent in August from a year earlier, after a 6.4 per cent rise in July. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE