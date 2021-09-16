Beijing policymakers say stabilising China’s job market is a priority, as many high school and college graduates struggle to find work. Photo: Xinhua Beijing policymakers say stabilising China’s job market is a priority, as many high school and college graduates struggle to find work. Photo: Xinhua
China unemployment: Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns pose yet another hurdle for young urban jobseekers

  • 15.3 per cent unemployment rate among 16- to 24-year-olds in Chinese cities is three times as high as the overall national average of 5.1 per cent
  • High jobless rate in the young workforce seen persisting as millions of fresh grads vie for employment, while one popular sector – tutoring – has basically been wiped out

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:04am, 16 Sep, 2021

