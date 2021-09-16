Shipyard workers at Samsung Heavy Industries in Ningbo are unhappy with the severance pay offered by the company. Photo: Handout Shipyard workers at Samsung Heavy Industries in Ningbo are unhappy with the severance pay offered by the company. Photo: Handout
Shipyard workers at Samsung Heavy Industries in Ningbo are unhappy with the severance pay offered by the company. Photo: Handout
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese workers at Samsung’s Ningbo shipyard rally for more coronavirus severance pay

  • Staff laid off by Samsung Heavy Industries in Ningbo are still negotiating compensation with the South Korean company
  • Employees were told last week the site would be closed due to dwindling orders since the Covid-19 pandemic began

Topic |   China manufacturing
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 8:30pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shipyard workers at Samsung Heavy Industries in Ningbo are unhappy with the severance pay offered by the company. Photo: Handout Shipyard workers at Samsung Heavy Industries in Ningbo are unhappy with the severance pay offered by the company. Photo: Handout
Shipyard workers at Samsung Heavy Industries in Ningbo are unhappy with the severance pay offered by the company. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE