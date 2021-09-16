Factory workers produce adhesive tape for flexible printed circuits in China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
US-China decoupling: if it comes down to a US bloc vs China bloc, who stands to gain the most?
- Prominent Beijing adviser says loss of access to hi-tech goods from US would equate to having an abundance of rice but no delectable foods
- China is already trying to tackle the challenge through its dual-circulation strategy that aims to reduce reliance on other economies
Topic | US-China decoupling
Factory workers produce adhesive tape for flexible printed circuits in China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP