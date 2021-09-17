Beijing, which is facing a Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian province, has been on high alert for any potential spread of the virus ahead of major holidays. Photo: Reuters Beijing, which is facing a Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian province, has been on high alert for any potential spread of the virus ahead of major holidays. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus concerns see China halt Vietnam’s US$1 billion dragon fruit trade

  • China is the top destination for Vietnamese dragon fruit – representing over 80 per cent of total shipments and amounting to US$1 billion a year
  • Authorities in the Guangxi region, bordering Vietnam, found traces of coronavirus on packaging and cardboard boxes shipped from Quang Ninh province

Bloomberg

Updated: 1:55pm, 17 Sep, 2021

