The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which includes New Zealand, Japan, Canada, Mexico and seven other countries, accounts for about 13 per cent of global commerce. Photo: Xinhua
China must prove ‘track record of compliance’ with free, open trade if it wants to join CPTPP, Canberra says
- China’s membership would have a significant impact on trade in the Asia-Pacific region at a time of rising geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing
- China has implemented a series of informal bans on Australian products including coal, lobsters and log timber as well as imposing anti-dumping duties on wine
Topic | China trade
