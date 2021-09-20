China plans to increase its total transport network to 700,000km (435,000 miles), including around 460,000km of roads, by 2035. Photo: EPA-EFE
China debt concerns mounting as Beijing shifts attention to hidden local government financing
- Beijing has tightened its supervision over local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) to control the flow of funding
- This has increased concerns whether local governments can find enough funds to repay their debts, which have been rising over the years
Topic | China economy
