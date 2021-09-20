Evergrande has encountered unprecedented difficulties, but it has denied it is heading towards bankruptcy. Photo: AFP Evergrande has encountered unprecedented difficulties, but it has denied it is heading towards bankruptcy. Photo: AFP
Evergrande has encountered unprecedented difficulties, but it has denied it is heading towards bankruptcy. Photo: AFP
Zhou Xin
Opinion

Opinion

Zhou Xin

China Evergrande is not a Lehman Brothers moment, but its fate spells trouble for long-term growth

  • Chinese authorities will not directly bail out the embattled property developer, but they will be keen to prevent a complete collapse
  • Beijing is likely to to use a cocktail of proven tricks: rolling over debt, haircuts on assets and emergency payments to the vulnerable

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 5:43pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Evergrande has encountered unprecedented difficulties, but it has denied it is heading towards bankruptcy. Photo: AFP Evergrande has encountered unprecedented difficulties, but it has denied it is heading towards bankruptcy. Photo: AFP
Evergrande has encountered unprecedented difficulties, but it has denied it is heading towards bankruptcy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin now leads the technology news team at the Post following stints as Political Economy Editor and Deputy China Editor. He has previously worked for Reuters and Bloomberg in Beijing.