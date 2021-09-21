Earlier this month, a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel said China failed to establish that Washington’s safeguards against imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells are inconsistent with the rules of the global trade body on the measures. Photo: Reuters Earlier this month, a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel said China failed to establish that Washington’s safeguards against imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells are inconsistent with the rules of the global trade body on the measures. Photo: Reuters
China ‘regrets’ WTO Appellate Body cannot hear its appeal over US solar panels tariffs ruling

  • The case dates back to 2018, when former president Donald Trump announced four years of import caps and tariffs on panels in response to a suit filed in April 2017
  • China notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) of its appeal decision on Monday after a panel found earlier this month that the US blocks had not broken the rules

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:44am, 21 Sep, 2021

