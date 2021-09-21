With the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel in China, many tourist guides have turned to virtual tours. Photo: AFP
The coronavirus pandemic has ‘paralysed’ China’s travel industry, so tour guides are turning to live streaming
- Struggling Chinese tour guides have begun live-streaming during the coronavirus pandemic to make up for lost business
- Guides use Chinese video platforms such as Douyin, while making ‘minimal’ money from tips and brand partnerships
Topic | Tourism
With the coronavirus pandemic limiting travel in China, many tourist guides have turned to virtual tours. Photo: AFP