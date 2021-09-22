International brands like H&M are facing changing consumer tastes in China. Photo: AFP International brands like H&M are facing changing consumer tastes in China. Photo: AFP
International brands like H&M are facing changing consumer tastes in China. Photo: AFP
China’s millennials embrace local brands as fast fashion giants like H&M face changing tastes

  • National pride and scepticism about fast fashion is fuelling a growing appetite among young Chinese to buy domestic brands
  • Chinese labels are big winners from the trend, while international firms like H&M are finding themselves on the wrong side of it

Amanda LeeHe Huifeng
Amanda Lee in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 12:00pm, 22 Sep, 2021

