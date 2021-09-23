Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) is seen as a possible alternative to the US-dominated global settlement system comprising of Swift and Clearing House Interbank Payments System. Photo: Reuters Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) is seen as a possible alternative to the US-dominated global settlement system comprising of Swift and Clearing House Interbank Payments System. Photo: Reuters
Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) is seen as a possible alternative to the US-dominated global settlement system comprising of Swift and Clearing House Interbank Payments System. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s home-grown cross-border yuan payments system aims to expand reach by end of 2021

  • China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System will increase the number of direct taking part banks using the system to nearly 80 by the end of this year
  • CIPS is also seen as a possible alternative to the US-dominated global settlement system comprising of Swift and Clearing House Interbank Payments System

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:03am, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) is seen as a possible alternative to the US-dominated global settlement system comprising of Swift and Clearing House Interbank Payments System. Photo: Reuters Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) is seen as a possible alternative to the US-dominated global settlement system comprising of Swift and Clearing House Interbank Payments System. Photo: Reuters
Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) is seen as a possible alternative to the US-dominated global settlement system comprising of Swift and Clearing House Interbank Payments System. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE