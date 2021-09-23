Boeing projected a need for nearly 6,500 new single-aisle planes over the next 20 years, while China’s widebody fleet, including passenger and cargo models, will require 1,850 new planes, accounting for 20 per cent of total deliveries. Photo: AFP
China’s airlines will need 8,700 new planes in next 20 years, Boeing says, costing US$1.47 trillion
- Chinese airlines will need 8,700 new planes through 2040, 1.2 per cent higher than Boeing’s previous prediction of 8,600 planes made last year
- China’s domestic aviation market, although still vulnerable to sporadic local Covid-19 outbreaks, has more or less rebounded to pre-coronavirus levels
Topic | Aviation
