China’s infrastructure investment, often funded by governments and state-owned banks, grew by only 2.9 per cent in the first eight months of 2021, far below fixed asset investment growth of 8.9 per cent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA-EFE
China accelerates infrastructure investment plan as Evergrande woes add to economic slowdown fears
- China’s cabinet on Wednesday outlined priority areas for investment, including telecommunication networks, satellite navigation and smart logistics
- Both international rating agency Fitch and the Bank of America this week cut their forecasts for China’s economic growth
Topic | China's economic recovery
