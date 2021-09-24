Deputy People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Fan Yifei was speaking at the China Payment and Clearing Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
China to ‘deepen’ antitrust probe into mobile payment sector despite ‘interim progress’
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) supports platforms to focus on their core businesses and innovation, said deputy governor Fan Yifei on Friday
- WeChat Pay and Alipay dominate mobile payment in China, with non-banking agencies handling 294.6 trillion yuan (US$45.6 trillion) worth of transactions last year
Topic | Mobile payments
Deputy People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Fan Yifei was speaking at the China Payment and Clearing Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Simon Song