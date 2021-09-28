A total of 16 of mainland China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity as they race to meet Beijing’s annual emission reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AP
What has caused China’s electricity shortages, and is Beijing’s carbon-neutral goal solely to blame?
- Sixteen of mainland China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity as they race to meet Beijing’s annual emissions reduction targets
- The price of thermal coal, used for power generation, has been soaring all year and hit new highs in recent weeks
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
A total of 16 of mainland China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions are rationing electricity as they race to meet Beijing’s annual emission reduction targets after failing to make progress earlier in the year. Photo: AP