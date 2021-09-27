Some traffic lights in Shenyang, the capital of the Liaoning province, suddenly stopped working on Thursday, resulting in severe traffic jams. Photo: Weibo Some traffic lights in Shenyang, the capital of the Liaoning province, suddenly stopped working on Thursday, resulting in severe traffic jams. Photo: Weibo
China electricity shortage: industrial production grinds to halt and traffic lights fail amid rationing

  • Half of China’s provincial jurisdictions mandate rationing of electricity, but poor communication and unclear timeline leave angry public in the dark
  • One local government warns that entire power grid at risk of collapse if electricity is not rationed

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Orange Wang
Updated: 8:15pm, 27 Sep, 2021

