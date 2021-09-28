China hits out at ‘erroneous, dangerous’ WTO ruling in US solar cell row
- A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel handed a victory to the US earlier this month, rejecting all four of China’s claims
- China said last week it would appeal against the decision after the US imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after a complaints from US producers
China lambasted a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling in a row with the United States over Washington’s measures to limit the import of solar panel cells, calling it “erroneous and dangerous” on Monday.
A WTO panel handed a victory to the US earlier this month,
At the private meeting, China’s delegate expressed “deep concern with the systematically harmful findings made by the panel report,” according to a statement sent by the Chinese delegation.
“The erroneous and dangerous signal sent by this panel report to WTO members will lead to the abuse of safeguard measures and thus seriously undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system,” it added, saying the ruling could encourage protectionism.
The United States is disappointed that China has now decided to press onward by appealing the panel report in spite of overwhelming evidence of the damaging effects of China’s non-market practices
The US imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after US producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells had increased to such an extent that domestic industry risked serious harm.
The “safeguard” measures are due to be in place for four years, with annual reductions in the duty rates from an initial 30 per cent. The duties have applied to solar modules and, beyond a set quota, to solar cells.
China’s appeal will have no immediate effect since the top WTO dispute settlement body does not have enough judges to function. That is because the administration of former US president Donald Trump
“The United States is disappointed that China has now decided to press onward by appealing the panel report in spite of overwhelming evidence of the damaging effects of China’s non-market practices …,” the US delegate said at the same meeting on Monday.