The US imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after US producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells had increased to such an extent that domestic industry risked serious harm. Photo: Xinhua
The US imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after US producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells had increased to such an extent that domestic industry risked serious harm. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China hits out at ‘erroneous, dangerous’ WTO ruling in US solar cell row

  • A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel handed a victory to the US earlier this month, rejecting all four of China’s claims
  • China said last week it would appeal against the decision after the US imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after a complaints from US producers

Topic |   World Trade Organization (WTO)
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:07am, 28 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after US producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells had increased to such an extent that domestic industry risked serious harm. Photo: Xinhua
The US imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after US producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells had increased to such an extent that domestic industry risked serious harm. Photo: Xinhua

China lambasted a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling in a row with the United States over Washington’s measures to limit the import of solar panel cells, calling it “erroneous and dangerous” on Monday.

A WTO panel handed a victory to the US earlier this month,

rejecting all four of China’s claims
and saying the measures did not breach global trade rules. China said last week it
would appeal the decision.

At the private meeting, China’s delegate expressed “deep concern with the systematically harmful findings made by the panel report,” according to a statement sent by the Chinese delegation.

“The erroneous and dangerous signal sent by this panel report to WTO members will lead to the abuse of safeguard measures and thus seriously undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system,” it added, saying the ruling could encourage protectionism.

The United States is disappointed that China has now decided to press onward by appealing the panel report in spite of overwhelming evidence of the damaging effects of China’s non-market practices US delegate to WTO

The US imposed a system of tariffs and a quota in 2018 after US producers complained that imports of certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells had increased to such an extent that domestic industry risked serious harm.

READ FULL ARTICLE

The “safeguard” measures are due to be in place for four years, with annual reductions in the duty rates from an initial 30 per cent. The duties have applied to solar modules and, beyond a set quota, to solar cells.

China’s appeal will have no immediate effect since the top WTO dispute settlement body does not have enough judges to function. That is because the administration of former US president Donald Trump

blocked judge appointments
to the body and paralysed its functions.

“The United States is disappointed that China has now decided to press onward by appealing the panel report in spite of overwhelming evidence of the damaging effects of China’s non-market practices …,” the US delegate said at the same meeting on Monday.

Read more

China ‘regrets’ WTO Appellate Body cannot hear its appeal over US solar panels tariffs ruling

China ‘regrets’ WTO cannot hear its appeal over US solar panels tariffs ruling

Read more

China’s ‘baseless’ challenge to US solar panel tariffs rejected by WTO

China’s ‘baseless’ challenge to US solar panel tariffs rejected by WTO

Read more

US ban on Xinjiang solar products over forced labour claims is baseless, China solar association says

China solar group says Xinjiang forced labour claims baseless

Read more

US ban on China’s Xinjiang solar products linked to alleged forced labour heaps pressure on supply chains

US ban on Xinjiang solar products heaps pressure on supply chains

Read more

China’s WTO deputy chief says African nations ‘risk’ missing chance to reshape trade rules

China’s WTO benefits ‘can be a reference’ for wary African nations

Read more
China ‘regrets’ WTO Appellate Body cannot hear its appeal over US solar panels tariffs ruling
China ‘regrets’ WTO cannot hear its appeal over US solar panels tariffs ruling
Read more
China’s ‘baseless’ challenge to US solar panel tariffs rejected by WTO
China’s ‘baseless’ challenge to US solar panel tariffs rejected by WTO
Read more
US ban on Xinjiang solar products over forced labour claims is baseless, China solar association says
China solar group says Xinjiang forced labour claims baseless
Read more
US ban on China’s Xinjiang solar products linked to alleged forced labour heaps pressure on supply chains
US ban on Xinjiang solar products heaps pressure on supply chains
Read more
China’s WTO deputy chief says African nations ‘risk’ missing chance to reshape trade rules
China’s WTO benefits ‘can be a reference’ for wary African nations