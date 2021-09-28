Momentum in the world’s second-biggest economy has weakened in recent months with its vast manufacturing sector buffeted by gathering headwinds. Photo: AFP
China’s industrial profit growth slows due to high commodity prices, coronavirus, component shortages
- Profits rose 10.1 per cent year on year to 680.3 billion yuan (US$105 billion) last month compared with a 16.4 per cent gain in July
- Industrial production rose in August at its slackest pace since July 2020, weighed by coronavirus outbreaks, high raw material prices and Beijing’s bid to cut carbon emissions
Momentum in the world’s second-biggest economy has weakened in recent months with its vast manufacturing sector buffeted by gathering headwinds. Photo: AFP